vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. Its drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimers disease includes azeliragon TTP488, which is in Phase III clinical trials; type II diabetes drug candidates include Glucokinase Activator TTP399 and GLP-1r Agonist TTP273 which completed Phase I clinical trials; products for the prevention of muscle weakness and treatment of inflammatory disorders include HPP593, HPP737 and HPP971 which is in Phase1 clinical trials. The Company’s drug discovery platform consists of TTP Translational Technology. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

VTVT has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised vTv Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ VTVT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.98. The stock had a trading volume of 285,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,199. The company has a market capitalization of $193.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of -1.99. vTv Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $4.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.06.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman bought 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman acquired 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTVT. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

