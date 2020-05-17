Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Director Purchases $49,950.00 in Stock

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Director John G. Boss bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,053.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Wabash National stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average is $11.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.73 million, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.98. Wabash National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $387.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.00 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 3.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

WNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wabash National during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Wabash National by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabash National during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in Wabash National during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.