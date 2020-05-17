Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Director Purchases $49,950.00 in Stock

Posted by on May 17th, 2020

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Director John G. Boss bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,053.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Wabash National stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average is $11.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.73 million, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.98. Wabash National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $387.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.00 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 3.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

WNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wabash National during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Wabash National by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabash National during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in Wabash National during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit