Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,340 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises 1.1% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Waste Management by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Waste Management by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WM. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.14.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total value of $1,001,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 67,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total transaction of $8,481,390.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,778,975.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,454 shares of company stock valued at $16,814,817. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,174,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,969. The firm has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.55%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

