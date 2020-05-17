Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is a preclinical biopharmaceutical company. It designs, develops and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for Huntington’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and inflammatory bowel disease. Huntington’s disease, the Company has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; DMD, targeting Exon 51 and in IBD, it is targeting SMAD7. The Company has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, in which it is targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2 and in DMD, it is focused on an additional DMD target, Activin Receptor type IIb. WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is based in Singapore. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.17.

WVE traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $10.38. 239,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,294. Wave Life Sciences has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $39.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.46. The company has a market cap of $353.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.04). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,211.53% and a negative return on equity of 144.62%. The business had revenue of $4.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 3,188 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $25,025.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,897.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul Bolno sold 11,451 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $89,890.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,100.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,620 shares of company stock worth $138,317. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $538,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 1,711.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 43,681 shares during the last quarter. Amia Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

