Wells Fargo & Co Increases PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Price Target to $12.50

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) had its price objective increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.33% from the stock’s previous close.

PGTI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on PGT Innovations from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PGT Innovations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.08.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

PGTI traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.33. 432,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,811. The company has a market cap of $642.95 million, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 4.16. PGT Innovations has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.58.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $220.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.55 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 11.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PGT Innovations will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Jackson acquired 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $27,541.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,814.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in PGT Innovations during the first quarter worth $18,307,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 127,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 1st quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.