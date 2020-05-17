Wells Fargo & Co Increases PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Price Target to $12.50

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) had its price objective increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.33% from the stock’s previous close.
PGTI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on PGT Innovations from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PGT Innovations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.08.
PGTI traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.33. 432,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,811. The company has a market cap of $642.95 million, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 4.16. PGT Innovations has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.58.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Jackson acquired 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $27,541.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,814.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in PGT Innovations during the first quarter worth $18,307,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 127,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 1st quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.
About PGT Innovations
PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.
