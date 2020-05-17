Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Plans $0.61 Quarterly Dividend

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th.

Welltower has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years. Welltower has a dividend payout ratio of 175.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Welltower to earn $3.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.9%.

Shares of WELL opened at $40.65 on Friday. Welltower has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $93.17. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.39 and a 200-day moving average of $71.56.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.69.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

