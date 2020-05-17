Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Raised to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Wendys from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research cut Wendys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Wendys from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Wendys from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.50.

NASDAQ WEN traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,942,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,729,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.23. Wendys has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.99.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Wendys had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $404.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wendys will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.36%.

In other news, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 71,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $1,443,695.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,726.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 167,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $3,577,438.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,044,451.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 538,342 shares of company stock worth $11,391,280 in the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wendys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,630,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Wendys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Wendys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wendys by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wendys by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

