Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

WEN has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Wendys from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Wendys from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Wendys from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Wendys from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Wendys from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.50.

WEN stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.86. 4,942,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,729,636. Wendys has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $24.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Wendys had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of $404.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Wendys will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.36%.

In other news, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 167,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $3,577,438.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 282,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,044,451.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 71,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $1,443,695.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,726.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 538,342 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,280 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wendys in the fourth quarter worth $43,163,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Wendys by 32.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,676,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,708,000 after acquiring an additional 895,346 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Wendys during the first quarter worth $11,802,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Wendys during the fourth quarter worth $17,200,000. Finally, MIK Capital LP bought a new stake in Wendys during the first quarter worth $10,790,000. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

