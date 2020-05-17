Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on May 17th, 2020

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

WEN has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Wendys from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Wendys from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Wendys from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Wendys from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Wendys from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.50.

WEN stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.86. 4,942,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,729,636. Wendys has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $24.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Wendys had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of $404.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Wendys will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.36%.

In other news, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 167,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $3,577,438.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 282,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,044,451.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 71,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $1,443,695.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,726.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 538,342 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,280 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wendys in the fourth quarter worth $43,163,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Wendys by 32.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,676,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,708,000 after acquiring an additional 895,346 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Wendys during the first quarter worth $11,802,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Wendys during the fourth quarter worth $17,200,000. Finally, MIK Capital LP bought a new stake in Wendys during the first quarter worth $10,790,000. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Read More: Beige Book

Analyst Recommendations for Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit