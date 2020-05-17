Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Maxim Group raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Westamerica Bancorporation presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Westamerica Bancorporation stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.65. The stock had a trading volume of 382,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,560. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.24. Westamerica Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $46.94 and a twelve month high of $69.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.03). Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 55.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WABC. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

