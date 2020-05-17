Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th.

Westrock has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Westrock has a dividend payout ratio of 33.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Westrock to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

Shares of Westrock stock opened at $24.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.88 and a 200 day moving average of $36.15. Westrock has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 7.98%. Westrock’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Westrock will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

WRK has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Westrock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

