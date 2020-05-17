WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is a business development company focused on originating loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is based in Miami, United States. “

WHF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised WhiteHorse Finance from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. National Securities raised WhiteHorse Finance from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $14.50 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised WhiteHorse Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.86.

Shares of NASDAQ WHF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.21. 111,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $168.07 million, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.15. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 45.98% and a return on equity of 9.92%. Research analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director G Stacy Smith bought 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,245.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,245. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stuart D. Aronson bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $65,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $228,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 168,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,775 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resource America Inc. raised its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 524,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 229,105 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 472,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 156,542 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 231,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 213,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 99,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 115,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

