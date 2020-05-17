Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $165.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Wix.Com from $102.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities began coverage on Wix.Com in a report on Friday. They set an outperform rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Wix.Com from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Wix.Com from $130.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wix.Com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $189.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX traded up $12.19 on Friday, hitting $201.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,854,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,644. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of -118.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Wix.Com has a 1 year low of $76.81 and a 1 year high of $204.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.85.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $215.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.80 million. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 27.21% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wix.Com will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wix.Com by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.Com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Wix.Com by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wix.Com by 652.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.Com during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

