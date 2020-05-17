Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Increased to $215.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price boosted by SunTrust Banks from $167.00 to $215.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Wix.Com from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Wix.Com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Wix.Com from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Wix.Com from $166.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $189.56.

Shares of Wix.Com stock traded up $12.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,854,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,644. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.00 and a beta of 1.67. Wix.Com has a 1-year low of $76.81 and a 1-year high of $204.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.85.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $215.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.80 million. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 27.21% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wix.Com will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,940,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $482,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,253 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,634,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $265,630,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,772,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $216,974,000 after purchasing an additional 290,804 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,721,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $173,608,000 after purchasing an additional 40,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 948,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $116,037,000 after purchasing an additional 291,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

