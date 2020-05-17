Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Raised to $148.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $102.00 to $148.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wix.Com from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Friday. They issued an outperform rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $166.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $189.56.

Shares of WIX traded up $12.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,854,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,644. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.00 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.85. Wix.Com has a fifty-two week low of $76.81 and a fifty-two week high of $204.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $215.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.80 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 27.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wix.Com will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Wix.Com by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wix.Com by 1,648.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 531,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,592,000 after purchasing an additional 501,169 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.Com in the 1st quarter worth about $34,982,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Wix.Com by 365.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 23,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 241,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,368,000 after buying an additional 70,200 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

