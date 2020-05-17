Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Raised to $205.00 at Oppenheimer

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $155.00 to $205.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wix.Com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wix.Com from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $130.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of Wix.Com from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wix.Com presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $189.56.

Get Wix.Com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WIX traded up $12.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,854,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,644. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.85. Wix.Com has a one year low of $76.81 and a one year high of $204.72. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.63. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 27.21%. The business had revenue of $215.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Wix.Com will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,940,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $482,184,000 after buying an additional 1,492,253 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,634,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,630,000 after buying an additional 45,706 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,772,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $216,974,000 after buying an additional 290,804 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,721,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $173,608,000 after buying an additional 40,854 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 948,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,037,000 after buying an additional 291,833 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

Further Reading: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.