Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) PT Raised to $220.00 at Wedbush

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Wedbush from $180.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WIX. BidaskClub raised shares of Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.Com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX traded up $12.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,854,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,644. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.85. Wix.Com has a one year low of $76.81 and a one year high of $204.72.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $215.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.80 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 27.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wix.Com will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.Com during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV bought a new stake in shares of Wix.Com during the 4th quarter worth $29,983,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.Com during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

