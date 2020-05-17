X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company’s product candidates include X4P-001, X4P-002 and X4P-003 which are in clinical stage. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Arsanis, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

XFOR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut X4 Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.86. 51,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,932. The company has a quick ratio of 13.68, a current ratio of 13.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.52.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 122.8% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 602,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 331,982 shares in the last quarter. AXA bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $5,022,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 341,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 88,871 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 28,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 873,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,732,000 after purchasing an additional 153,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

