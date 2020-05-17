Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas. XCART has the potential to fuel a robust pipeline of therapeutic assets targeting high-value oncology indications. Additionally, Xenetic is leveraging PolyXen(TM), its proprietary drug delivery platform, by partnering with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. PolyXen(TM) has demonstrated its ability to improve the half-life and other pharmacological properties of next-generation biologic drugs. The Company has an exclusive license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. in the field of coagulation disorders and expects to earn royalty payments under this agreement. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on XBIO. ValuEngine raised Xenetic Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Xenetic Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:XBIO remained flat at $$0.89 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 46,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,602. Xenetic Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $16.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xenetic Biosciences will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xenetic Biosciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 120,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.23% of Xenetic Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

