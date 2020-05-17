Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. produces peptides, proteins, antibodies, molecules, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens and infusion pumps to treat endocrine and metabolic diseases. The company’s proprietary formulation technologies consist of XeriSol (TM) and XeriJect(TM). Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on XERS. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $3.78. The stock had a trading volume of 700,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,146. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $12.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.66.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.03. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,100.00% and a negative return on equity of 292.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 million. On average, analysts forecast that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Paul R. Edick acquired 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.54 per share, with a total value of $116,820.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 95,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,045.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Patrick Shannon, Jr. acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $78,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 117,493 shares in the company, valued at $417,100.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XERS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 67,820 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

