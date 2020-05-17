Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) to Post $0.12 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) will announce earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Descartes Systems Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Descartes Systems Group posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Descartes Systems Group will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Descartes Systems Group.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DSGX. BidaskClub lowered shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.36.

DSGX traded up $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.26. 148,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,405. Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $47.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.19. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.93 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 7,481.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Signition LP purchased a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

About Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

