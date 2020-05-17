Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.20 Million

Posted by on May 17th, 2020

Equities analysts expect Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) to post sales of $71.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fastly’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $71.80 million. Fastly reported sales of $46.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastly will report full-year sales of $286.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $282.60 million to $290.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $366.99 million, with estimates ranging from $352.00 million to $383.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

FSLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Fastly from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Fastly from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastly from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Fastly from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.64.

FSLY traded up $2.69 on Thursday, hitting $39.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,037,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,481. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion and a PE ratio of -58.96. Fastly has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.40.

In other news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $200,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,176,288.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 569,342 shares in the company, valued at $14,233,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,164,986 shares of company stock valued at $19,009,408 and sold 554,084 shares valued at $12,051,606.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the first quarter valued at $57,000. 34.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastly (FSLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Fastly (NYSE:FSLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit