Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Analysts expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to report earnings per share of $1.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.41. Unum Group reported earnings per share of $1.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full-year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNM shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Unum Group from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Unum Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Unum Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 999,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,159,000 after buying an additional 262,265 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 204.3% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 221,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 148,414 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Unum Group by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 39,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 12,341 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,524,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Unum Group by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNM traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.98. 4,377,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,985,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $35.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average is $24.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

