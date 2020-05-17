Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) to Announce $0.52 EPS

Analysts expect Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) to report $0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nextera Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.67. Nextera Energy Partners reported earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 206.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nextera Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to $2.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $3.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nextera Energy Partners.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($3.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($3.59). The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.68 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 31.46%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEP. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Nextera Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Nextera Energy Partners from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nextera Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.63.

NYSE:NEP traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,840. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -10.18, a PEG ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Nextera Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $61.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. This is a boost from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Nextera Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -147.02%.

In other Nextera Energy Partners news, Director Robert J. Byrne purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $106,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Byrne purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $255,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,715. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 57,395 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 11,155 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,579 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

