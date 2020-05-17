Zacks Investment Research Downgrades DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) to Hold

DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is involved in developing drug for orphan cancer indications. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DMPI. ValuEngine raised DelMar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:DMPI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.71. The stock had a trading volume of 706,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,009. DelMar Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average of $0.58.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts predict that DelMar Pharmaceuticals will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DelMar Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DMPI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 66,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.58% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

About DelMar Pharmaceuticals

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent, which is in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer.

