Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) to Hold

Posted by on May 17th, 2020

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spartan is a leading designer, engineer and manufacturer of custom heavy-duty chassis. The Company’s chassis consist of a frame assembly, engine, transmission, electrical systems, running gear (wheels, tires, axles, suspension and brakes) and, for some applications, a cab. The Company’s customers are original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) who complete their vehicle product by mounting the body or apparatus on a Spartan chassis. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SPAR. ValuEngine raised Spartan Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spartan Motors in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Dougherty & Co began coverage on Spartan Motors in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sidoti dropped their target price on Spartan Motors from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Spartan Motors stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,541. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average is $16.06. The company has a market cap of $590.74 million, a PE ratio of -94.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Spartan Motors has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $20.70.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Spartan Motors had a positive return on equity of 24.51% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $176.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Spartan Motors will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Spartan Motors news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $150,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 558,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,725,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Spartan Motors by 516.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,251,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,054 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Spartan Motors by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Spartan Motors by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 583,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 153,829 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Spartan Motors by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 571,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,376,000 after acquiring an additional 99,980 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Spartan Motors by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 547,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,891,000 after buying an additional 15,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

