Zacks Investment Research Lowers Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Varex Imaging Corporation is an innovator, designer and manufacturer of X-ray imaging components which include tubes, digital flat panel detectors and other image processing solutions. Its components are used in medical imaging as well as industrial and security imaging applications. The company operates primarily in North America, Europe and Asia. Varex Imaging Corporation is based in Salt Lake City, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VREX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Varex Imaging from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Varex Imaging from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Sidoti decreased their price objective on Varex Imaging from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.50.

NASDAQ VREX traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.52. 637,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.89. The company has a market cap of $997.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.39. Varex Imaging has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.90 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Varex Imaging will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Giambattista sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $39,275.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,423.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VREX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,936,000. Skyline Asset Management LP bought a new position in Varex Imaging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,864,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Varex Imaging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,520,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Varex Imaging by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 338,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,088,000 after purchasing an additional 149,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Varex Imaging by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 129,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

