Zacks Investment Research Lowers WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WD-40 Company is a tribe of passionate, committed professionals, all dedicated to the same goal: to create positive lasting memories in every interaction they have. They’re a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. They offer multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid form under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand for various consumer uses; and specialty maintenance products that comprise penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name. The company also provides products under the WD-40 Bike product brand consisting of wet and dry chain lubricants, heavy-duty degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics; multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products. “

Get WD-40 alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of WD-40 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of WD-40 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of WD-40 from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

WD-40 stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.80. The stock had a trading volume of 302,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,897. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14 and a beta of -0.09. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $151.16 and a 52 week high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.78.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $100.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.10 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 12.70%. WD-40’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. WD-40’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 732,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,149,000 after purchasing an additional 333,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in WD-40 by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $90,633,000 after acquiring an additional 30,641 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WD-40 by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 349,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,751,000 after acquiring an additional 11,790 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WD-40 by 0.4% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,352,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WD-40 by 11.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,967,000 after acquiring an additional 23,518 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WD-40 (WDFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.