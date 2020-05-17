Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) to “Buy”

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $51.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.97% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a bio-pharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory and immunologic disorders. The company’s lead product candidates consists of CPI-1205, which inhibits enhancer of zeste homolog 2 and CPI-0610, which inhibits bromodomain and extra terminal domain. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Constellation Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CNST. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Shares of CNST traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.60. The stock had a trading volume of 509,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 18.75 and a current ratio of 18.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.97. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 3.80.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adrian Senderowicz sold 9,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $469,534.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,593.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Audia sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $305,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,243.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,267 shares of company stock worth $3,251,915 in the last ninety days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,016,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,342,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,616,000 after purchasing an additional 396,604 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,581,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,515,000 after purchasing an additional 446,328 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,313,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,289,000 after purchasing an additional 226,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 28,992.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 654,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,564,000 after purchasing an additional 652,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.