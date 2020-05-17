Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bulk Shipping is the largest U.S. based owner of Handymax dry bulk vessels. Handymax dry bulk vessels range in size from 35,000 to 60,000 deadweight tons, or dwt, and transport a broad range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. “

EGLE has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.80 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. DNB Markets cut Eagle Bulk Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.10 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Eagle Bulk Shipping has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Shares of EGLE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.46. 405,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,470. The stock has a market cap of $112.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.28. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $5.74.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $47.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.15 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 21,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,123 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 20,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

