Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) to “Buy”

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.75% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fuel Tech is a leading technology company engaged in the worldwide development, commercialization and application of state-of-the-art proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, and advanced engineering services. These technologies enable customers to produce both energy and processed materials in a cost-effective and environmentally sustainable manner. The Company’s nitrogen oxide reduction technologies include the NOxOUT, NOxOUT CASCADE, NOxOUT ULTRA, Rich Reagent Injection and NOxOUT-SCR processes. These technologies have established Fuel Tech as a leader in post-combustion NOx control systems, with installations on worldwide, where coal, municipal waste, biomass, and other fuels are utilized. The Company’s FUEL CHEM technology revolves around the unique application of chemicals to improve the efficiency and reliability of combustion units by controlling slagging, fouling, corrosion and opacity. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Fuel Tech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of FTEK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.94. 387,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,283. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79. The company has a market cap of $22.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Fuel Tech has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.80.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 million. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 25.08% and a negative return on equity of 12.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fuel Tech stock. Retirement Network bought a new position in Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Retirement Network owned approximately 0.23% of Fuel Tech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 25.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; ammonia injection grid and graduated straightening grid systems; and flue gas conditioning systems.

