2,000 Shares in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Bought by P.A.W. Capital Corp

P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 118.9% during the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its position in NextEra Energy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 6,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 7,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 16,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $212.40 per share, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,504,092. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,639 shares of company stock worth $20,863,319. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $246.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.07.

Shares of NEE traded up $7.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $235.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,275,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,632. The company has a market capitalization of $111.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.20. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $174.80 and a 52 week high of $283.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.25.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.