A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Trading 7.6% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $45.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock. A. O. Smith traded as high as $43.79 and last traded at $43.50, 1,534,885 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 30% from the average session volume of 2,202,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.41.

AOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northcoast Research lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra reduced their target price on A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after acquiring an additional 60,099 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth $426,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 153,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after buying an additional 75,650 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth $68,788,000. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.17 and a 200-day moving average of $44.32.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $636.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

