AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Stock Price Up 7% Following Dividend Announcement

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) rose 7% during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $51.25 and last traded at $51.07, approximately 217,804 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 255,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.75.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from AAON’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 0.7%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

AAON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut AAON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson restated an “underperform” rating on shares of AAON in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised AAON from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 0.72.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $137.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.08 million. AAON had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 24.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 11.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAON)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

