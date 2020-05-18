Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Up 7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) shares shot up 7% on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $14.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Adient traded as high as $18.25 and last traded at $17.00, 1,827,370 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 1% from the average session volume of 1,814,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.89.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADNT. Buckingham Research raised Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra dropped their target price on Adient from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Adient from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Adient from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Adient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.91.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Stafeil purchased 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.06. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,432.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerome J. Dorlack purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.11 per share, for a total transaction of $35,397.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 93,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,986.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,923 shares of company stock worth $140,419. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,179,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,812,000 after acquiring an additional 520,624 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,110,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,593,000 after acquiring an additional 384,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Adient by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,945,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,715,000 after purchasing an additional 37,119 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Adient by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,793,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,366,000 after purchasing an additional 454,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in Adient in the fourth quarter worth $53,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 3.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average is $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Adient PLC will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Adient Company Profile (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

