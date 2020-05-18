AES (NYSE:AES) Stock Price Up 11% After Analyst Upgrade

AES Corp (NYSE:AES)’s share price rose 11% during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $17.50 to $18.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. AES traded as high as $13.13 and last traded at $13.04, approximately 5,725,308 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 5,628,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on AES. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.86.
In related news, CEO Andres Gluski acquired 9,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $104,657.77. Also, Director Tarun Khanna acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.27 per share, with a total value of $48,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,461. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 39,293 shares of company stock worth $442,461. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average of $17.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.
AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. AES had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AES Corp will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1433 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.91%.
AES Company Profile (NYSE:AES)
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
