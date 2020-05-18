AES (NYSE:AES) Stock Price Up 11% After Analyst Upgrade

AES Corp (NYSE:AES)’s share price rose 11% during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $17.50 to $18.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. AES traded as high as $13.13 and last traded at $13.04, approximately 5,725,308 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 5,628,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AES. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.86.

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski acquired 9,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $104,657.77. Also, Director Tarun Khanna acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.27 per share, with a total value of $48,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,461. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 39,293 shares of company stock worth $442,461. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 4.8% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 77,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 26.8% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 34,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,372 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AES during the first quarter worth about $2,528,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of AES by 11.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 81,387,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,106,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of AES by 96.0% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average of $17.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. AES had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AES Corp will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1433 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

AES Company Profile (NYSE:AES)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

