AFLAC Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:AFL)

AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th.

AFLAC has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 37 consecutive years. AFLAC has a dividend payout ratio of 25.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AFLAC to earn $4.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $32.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.40. AFLAC has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $57.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. AFLAC’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AFLAC will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of AFLAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of AFLAC in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AFLAC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.51.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $856,419.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,987.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,110,185.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

