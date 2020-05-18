Alliance Data Systems’ (ADS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on May 18th, 2020

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) in a report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $46.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.73.

Alliance Data Systems stock traded up $6.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,005,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,892. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.58. Alliance Data Systems has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $159.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.03 and a 200 day moving average of $83.34.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($3.77). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 40.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Theriault purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.60 per share, with a total value of $71,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth R. Jensen purchased 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.55 per share, with a total value of $182,656.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 748,554 shares in the company, valued at $20,622,662.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 12,855 shares of company stock valued at $373,883 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $5,406,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $49,827,000. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 520.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 158,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,816,000 after purchasing an additional 133,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

See Also: Front-End Load

Analyst Recommendations for Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS)

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit