Alliance Data Systems’ (ADS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) in a report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $46.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.73.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Alliance Data Systems stock traded up $6.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,005,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,892. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.58. Alliance Data Systems has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $159.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.03 and a 200 day moving average of $83.34.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($3.77). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 40.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Theriault purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.60 per share, with a total value of $71,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth R. Jensen purchased 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.55 per share, with a total value of $182,656.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 748,554 shares in the company, valued at $20,622,662.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 12,855 shares of company stock valued at $373,883 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $5,406,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $49,827,000. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 520.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 158,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,816,000 after purchasing an additional 133,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

See Also: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.