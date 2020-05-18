Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.3% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $2,325,502,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,444,000 after purchasing an additional 295,467 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,167,000 after purchasing an additional 218,275 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Alphabet by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,362,886,000 after buying an additional 211,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,152,433,000 after buying an additional 179,524 shares in the last quarter. 33.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 382,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $25,143,127.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total transaction of $85,258.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,299.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 465,509 shares of company stock worth $30,945,946. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,580.52.

GOOG stock traded up $10.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,383.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,822,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,075. The company has a market capitalization of $937.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,249.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1,327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

