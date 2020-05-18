American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Short Interest Up 145.3% in May

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,170,000 shares, an increase of 145.3% from the April 30th total of 10,260,000 shares. Currently, 16.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of AEO traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,486,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,034,673. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $20.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average is $12.65.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th.

AEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $480,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,015 shares in the company, valued at $755,803.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

