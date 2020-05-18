Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Shares Up 8.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) shot up 8.2% during trading on Monday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $158.00 to $168.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ameriprise Financial traded as high as $132.95 and last traded at $131.93, 1,121,429 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 9% from the average session volume of 1,026,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.98.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $202.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.89.
In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $9,254,748.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,319,497.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $1.53. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 38.86% and a net margin of 27.50%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.
Ameriprise Financial Company Profile (NYSE:AMP)
Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.
