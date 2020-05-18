Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Shares Up 8.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) shot up 8.2% during trading on Monday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $158.00 to $168.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ameriprise Financial traded as high as $132.95 and last traded at $131.93, 1,121,429 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 9% from the average session volume of 1,026,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.98.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $202.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.89.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $9,254,748.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,319,497.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMP. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,656,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 35,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,853,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 122,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,381,000 after buying an additional 18,427 shares in the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $1.53. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 38.86% and a net margin of 27.50%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

