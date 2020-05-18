Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 55.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,384 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.4% of Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.7% in the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 3.8% during the first quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $7.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $233.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,631,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,702. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.71 and its 200 day moving average is $224.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.68 and a twelve month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.65.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.