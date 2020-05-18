Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 1.9% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,116,210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,515,191,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,518,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,084 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 309.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,148,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,885,000 after purchasing an additional 868,178 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $77,890,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN traded down $7.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $233.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,631,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.22. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.68 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.65.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.