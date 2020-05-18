Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Trading 8.7% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)’s stock price traded up 8.7% on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $21.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Amicus Therapeutics traded as high as $12.85 and last traded at $12.61, 2,982,519 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 12% from the average session volume of 3,401,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.11.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $25,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 358,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,720.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 938,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,449,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,184. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.21 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.24% and a negative net margin of 155.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

