Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Earns Hold Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) in a research note released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Anglo American to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Anglo American to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAUKF traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.98. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,023. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day moving average of $23.56. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $29.51.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

