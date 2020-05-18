ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Shares Up 6.7% on Insider Buying Activity

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) shot up 6.7% during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $6.28 and last traded at $6.20, 27,123,578 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 36% from the average session volume of 19,962,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.

Specifically, CEO David L. Finkelstein bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Edward Hamilton bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $1,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 370,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,226,400 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on NLY. JMP Securities upgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America raised shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.34.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 142.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $51.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,730,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,354,000 after acquiring an additional 920,948 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 4th quarter valued at $3,571,041,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,497,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,196 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 776.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 19,173,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,584,000 after purchasing an additional 16,985,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,179,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,940 shares during the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.