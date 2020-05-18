Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Shares Up 9.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) rose 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $58.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Aptiv traded as high as $70.80 and last traded at $70.18, approximately 1,642,734 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 2,106,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.07.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on APTV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.96.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Aptiv by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Aptiv by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.29.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.36. Aptiv had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

