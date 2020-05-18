Archer Daniels Midland Co Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:ADM)

Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th.

Archer Daniels Midland has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 44 years. Archer Daniels Midland has a dividend payout ratio of 51.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Archer Daniels Midland to earn $3.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $34.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.61 and a 200-day moving average of $40.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Archer Daniels Midland has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $47.20.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.71 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, Director Francisco J. Sanchez bought 1,370 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.95 per share, with a total value of $50,621.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,471.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre Dufour acquired 1,070 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $37,664.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADM. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Archer Daniels Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.13.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

