Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Director Buys $82,680.00 in Stock

Posted by on May 18th, 2020

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Director Thomas A. Bradley bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.56 per share, with a total value of $82,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGO traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.22. The company had a trading volume of 333,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,721. Argo Group has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $76.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.70.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.00 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Argo Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Argo Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in Argo Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Argo Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Argo Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Argo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. BidaskClub raised Argo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Argo Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Argo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Argo Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit