Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Director Buys $82,680.00 in Stock

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Director Thomas A. Bradley bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.56 per share, with a total value of $82,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGO traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.22. The company had a trading volume of 333,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,721. Argo Group has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $76.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.70.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.00 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Argo Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Argo Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in Argo Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Argo Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Argo Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Argo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. BidaskClub raised Argo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Argo Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Argo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Argo Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

