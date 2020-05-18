Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) in a research note released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALV. Kepler Capital Markets raised Autoliv to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Autoliv from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised Autoliv from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Autoliv from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autoliv presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.64.

Shares of Autoliv stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.79. The stock had a trading volume of 492,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,474. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.03. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $38.16 and a 52 week high of $87.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 22.98%. Autoliv’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 43.36%.

In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $119,781.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,496.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

