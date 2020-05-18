Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Stock Price Up 10.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) shares rose 10.9% on Monday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $74.00 to $80.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Best Buy traded as high as $87.69 and last traded at $87.16, approximately 4,949,839 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,790,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.61.

BBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Best Buy from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $80,136.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,296.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $34,304.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,593.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,602 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,169. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,974 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 869 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 4,495 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Best Buy (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

